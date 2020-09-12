Man hospitalized after being shot in head near downtown Santa Rosa

A man was rushed to the hospital Friday evening after he was shot in the head in near downtown Santa Rosa.

The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. in an alleyway near Laurel and Orange streets near the Prince Memorial Greenway, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

A 52-year-old man from Santa Rosa who police said is homeless was found with a gunshot wound to his head when officers arrived and witnesses reported seeing a silver four-door car speeding away from the area after the shooting, police said.

The man remained in critical condition at a local hospital as of Friday night, authorities said.

By 9 p.m., officers began tearing down yellow police tape that was blocking off the alleyway at the end of Laurel Way, a residential street adjacent to Highway 101. The nearby Prince Memorial Greenway is a regular thoroughfare and sleeping spot for the area’s homeless residents.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named because of the violent nature of Friday’s shooting, said a single loud “bang” Friday evening caused him to step outside. He said he saw a man who lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was not named by officers given the violent and ongoing nature of the case, authorities said. Detectives urged anyone with information about the gunfire to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes unit at 707-543-3590.