A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was found shot in southeast Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa police officers were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Aston Avenue following a report of “a man down,“ police Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

Violent crimes investigators and first responders found the the man shot outside an apartment complex in that area. He was taken in an ambulance to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries, Mahurin said..

Police were still gathering evidence Sunday in order to determine what happened, the lieutenant added. A search for potential suspects is also in progress.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident call the agency at 707-543-3600.

