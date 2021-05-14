Man identified in fatal Santa Rosa SMART train collision

The man who was struck and killed by a SMART train Tuesday was Rodrigo Banuelos Jaimes, 53, of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said Friday.

The investigation of the circumstances of the collision and whether it was an accident or a suicide is still ongoing, Valencia said.

Three witnesses said the SMART conductor honked the horn multiple times to warn the man before the train struck and killed Jaimes, who did not leave the tracks. The collision occurred near West Robles Avenue in an unincorporated area outside of Santa Rosa city limits.

Matt Stevens, public information officer for SMART, said the agency is reviewing the incident.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority and we always do an investigation of the incident to see if there is anything we can do to improve the safety,” he said.

At least 15 people have died after being hit by trains since SMART initiated service in August 2017. Of the 14 previous deaths, eight were ruled suicides and six were determined to be accidental. Four other people have been hit by trains in accidents but survived.

