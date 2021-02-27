Man, 78, in fatal crash off Highway 1 ID’d

A Carson City man who frequently traveled between Nevada and a home in Mendocino County was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Friday as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash along the Sonoma Coast this week.

Herbert Gorka, 78, was found Wednesday afternoon in an overturned Volkswagen Golf that had veered down a 100-foot embankment on the west side of Highway 1, south of the Fort Ross State Historic Park.

A passerby had spotted the wreck, which was difficult to see from the roadway, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said.

Gorka was cold to the touch and still strapped into his seat belt when he was located, deRutte said.

An initial investigation suggests the Volkswagen was headed south on the highway before the crash, though investigators were still trying to pinpoint what caused the crash and when, deRutte said.

Carson City Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Gomes said the agency received a request for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon after Gorka’s wife had not heard from him in more than a day.

Gorka had a second home in Mendocino County, which he visited often, but a welfare check by Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies earlier Wednesday at the residence turned up nothing, Gomes said.

The family was notified of Gorka’s death the following day, Gomes said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it are asked to call the CHP at 707-588-1400.

