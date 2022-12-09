Man in Hawaii calls 911 to report missing wife, possible shark encounter

A search is underway for a snorkeler who went missing Thursday afternoon after a possible shark encounter in Hawaii waters, state officials said.

Dan Dennison, a spokesperson for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, said in a news conference late Thursday afternoon that a man called 911 and said that "he saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while in the water about 50 yards off Keawakapu Point near Kihei on Maui. The man looked for his wife, and when he couldn't find her, he returned to shore to call for help, Dennison said.

Shark warning signs have been posted in the area and Dennison said the beach is temporarily closed between the Mauna Kai condominiums and Wailea Beach.

"We're asking people to steer clear of the area both on land and in the ocean while this operation continues," Dennison said.

Dennison said that since this incident there have not been reports of sharks in the water near this area.

Dennison said that the typical protocol in shark-human encounter incidents is to not release information until all facts are known, but in this situation, the agency is issuing some information to help with the search. At this time, he said they are not sharing the missing person's name, age or hometown.

An extensive water and aerial search was conducted until nightfall on Thursday and is continuing on Friday morning.

The most recent shark attack on Maui was in September, when a snorkeler swimming in Paia Bay about 20 yards from shore was bitten by by 10- to 15-foot shark and lost a left arm and the middle finger on their right arm, according to the DLNR shark incident database.