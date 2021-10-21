Man indicted in theft of San Francisco food delivery van with kids inside

SAN FRANCISCO — A man who allegedly stole a food delivery driver’s minivan with the driver’s two toddlers inside has been indicted by a grand jury in San Francisco on 12 counts including kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

German Morazan, 27, was indicted Wednesday in connection with the February theft, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office said in a statement.

The case attracted national attention and spurred people across San Francisco to mobilize online and on foot to try to find the children, who were located safely several hours after the vehicle was stolen.

The driver, Jeffrey Fang, had his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash the night of Feb. 6. He got out of his Honda Odyssey to drop off an order in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.

The children and the minivan were found in the city’s Bayview district about four hours later and reunited with their father.

Morazan's attorney, Pamela Herzig, said she was not allowed to participate in the grand jury proceedings, which are private, and did not have enough information to comment.

Another suspect, Erlin Romero, 25, is in custody and has been charged with five counts, including kidnapping to commit another crime, second degree robbery and carjacking.