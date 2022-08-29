Man injured, dogs killed in fire near Ukiah that burned homes, vehicles

A man was injured in a fire Sunday afternoon in Talmage that burned two homes and several vehicles, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported.

Ukiah Valley Fire Battalion Chief Eric Singleton said firefighters from both his agency and Cal Fire began responding to the blaze on Yokayo Tribe Ranch Road around 2:45 p.m. Shortly after 3 p.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office released an evacuation warning, advising residents in the area to be prepared to leave.

Singleton said the fire started in one of the two structures which burned, but that "crews made a good stop and kept the fire from spreading to other properties." He said a man inside the home where the fire started was injured and ran to a neighbor's house to summon help. The UVFA also rendered medical aid to the man before he was airlifted out of the area for further treatment of his burns.

Singleton said three dogs perished in the fire, but firefighters were able to save a fourth dog, which he described as suffering both second- and third-degree burns.

Cal Fire also quickly douse the fire with aircraft and a helicopter, and it was contained after burning about an acre, as well as the two structures and six vehicles.

Singleton said the cause of the fire is officially "undetermined." When asked if it was deemed suspicious or accidental, he said that could not be determined due to the extent of the damage, but that investigators "did not find any evidence of illegal activity."

Personnel from the Redwood Valley-Calpella Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Hopland Fire Protection District, also responded to the incident.