Man injured escaping burning trailer in Santa Rosa

A man who had been sleeping in his parked travel trailer when it caught fire early Thursday on the side of a south Santa Rosa street was injured as he escaped through the flames, fire officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor burns in the wake of the blaze, officials said. An update on his condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

The 12:11 a.m. fire appears to have started inside the trailer, which had been parked for at least a day on Kawana Springs Road at Citrine Way, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner said.

Cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The man had been living in the trailer, which was a total loss, Gloeckner said.

Fire crews responded in force to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames and the blaze spreading in the nearby grass as well as threatening parked cars nearby. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, however, while emergency medics evaluated the occupant, who was found standing nearby.

Gloeckner said there was concern he may have burned his airway in addition to suffering other minor burns, though it was not expected he would have required long-term hospitalization.

