Man injured in shooting at Santa Rosa sideshow

A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday that drew as many as 750 people and 200 vehicles, according to Santa Rosa police.

Officers responded at 10:08 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Sebastopol Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZNk4_2mRJpw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was taken to a local hospital where as of Friday morning he is in critical condition but expected to survive, according to police.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7288347&lat=38.4294769&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Multiple sideshows sprang up across Santa Rosa on Thursday night, according to the police department, which had been monitoring intersections throughout Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

The Police Department typically increases patrols during holidays like Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day and Independence Day, Sgt. Chris Mahurin Said.

But whereas six patrol units are usually added during those holidays, he said, that number was increased to 12 Thursday night due to concerns of sideshows popping up across the city.

“Our goal is to shut them down before they set up,” Mahurin said Thursday afternoon of the added patrols.

Reports of the Roseland sideshow started coming in to police at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sebastopol Road at West Avenue. Within minutes, police said, hundreds of people had gathered in the intersection to watch.

Following the shooting, police coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to disperse participants, forcibly moving people and vehicles out of the area.

If you have any photos or video of this event, please send them to: onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bipartisan bill officially identifying sideshows as events involving at least two vehicles that block traffic for the purpose of performing stunts, speed contests or reckless driving for an audience.

Thursday night’s gathering had been the latest in a series that’s led to injuries and caused concern among Santa Rosa residents and leaders.

Last month, two people suffered gunshot wounds during a sideshow at Dutton Avenue and Ninth Street. Both victims, described as 20-year-old men from Santa Rosa and Woodland, were expected to survive.

The status of that investigation wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

In September 2020, two girls were injured after they were hit by a Ford Mustang during a sideshow that sprang up at Santa Rosa Marketplace along Santa Rosa Avenue.

Last year, attention fell on Sebastopol Road at West Avenue where sideshows had become prevalent. During one such gathering two young women were stabbed.

City officials began looking for ways to curb sideshows and efforts included impounding vehicles linked to gatherings, and installing raised dots at Sebastopol and West to deter reckless driving.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.