Man injured in stabbing at Santa Rosa park

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2021, 11:22AM
Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Thursday at a park in the northwest corner of the city.

Police found the 36-year-old man around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Franklin Park after a resident near the park called 911 to report hearing an argument, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The man had been stabbed three to four times and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, Mahurin said. He was released around 7 a.m.

The man did not immediately provide investigators with details about what happened.

No suspects have been identified, but police believe one or two people attacked the man and at least one of the attackers knew him, according to Mahurin.

