Man is fatally stabbed near Bay Area college campus

A man was fatally stabbed near the San Jose State University campus early Friday morning, officials said. A "person of interest" was detained, the San Jose Police Department said on social media.

The department said at 6:09 a.m. that it received a report of the stabbing at South Fourth and San Carlos streets in downtown San Jose at 4:17 a.m. Police units responded to the scene, started an investigation and closed streets.

At 8:01 a.m., the department said an adult male had died at the scene.

Several streets remained closed in the area as of 8:30 a.m. while police continued their investigation. Those include South Fourth Street and South Third Street between East San Fernando Street and San Carlos Street.

"Please avoid the area while officers investigate the incident," the police said. "Commute traffic will be impacted. Please use alternate routes."

The police department said a news release on the stabbing is "forthcoming."