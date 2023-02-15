Man killed by falling tree in Placer County, Cal Fire officials say

MICHAEL MCGOUGH
SACRAMENTO BEE
February 15, 2023, 7:56AM
A man was killed after a tree fell during cutting Monday afternoon in Placer County, authorities said.

Fire personnel, medics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a “fatality tree cutting incident” in the unincorporated town of Ophir, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a social media post shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The victim died after being struck by the falling tree, Cal Fire said.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Dakota Wilson, 20, but officials did not release any additional information about him.

