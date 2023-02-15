A man was killed after a tree fell during cutting Monday afternoon in Placer County, authorities said.

Fire personnel, medics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a “fatality tree cutting incident” in the unincorporated town of Ophir, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a social media post shortly after 3:30 p.m.

CALFIRE,/Placer County, Newcastle Fire, Placer County Sheriff, and AMR are currently at scene of a fatality tree cutting incident in Ophir area. One victim killed by a falling tree. pic.twitter.com/vht1fZiMwo — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) February 13, 2023

The victim died after being struck by the falling tree, Cal Fire said.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Dakota Wilson, 20, but officials did not release any additional information about him.