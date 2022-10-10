A man was killed and a woman seriously injured Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in Penngrove, authorities said.

About 8 p.m., Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol units responded to a report of a crash at 5736 Old Redwood Highway, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

The two pedestrians were crossing the highway from the parking lot of a business when they were struck by a Hyundai Veloster going north, said deRutte.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa for major injuries.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of kin, officials said.

The Hyundai driver and another passenger were not injured and the driver was not under the influence, deRutte said.

Further details were not yet available, he said, as the crash is still under investigation.

