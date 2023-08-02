A Sebastopol man was killed Tuesday night after a moving van crashed into the vehicle he was driving and two others in east Petaluma, authorities said.

Napa California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 7 p.m. crash on State Route 116.

A Freightliner box van, heading east, drifted into the westbound lanes and struck the three passenger vehicles, CHP officer Jaret Paulson said. The other two drivers sufffered minor to moderate injuries. The moving van driver was not injured.

The van’s driver, for unknown reasons, went over two yellow solid lines into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a 2016 Lexus IS200. The van continued east in the westbound lane and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2018 Jeep Patriot.

The Camaro driver suffered fatal injuries, Paulson said.

CHP closed State Route 116 from Old Adobe Road to Watmaugh Road for a few hours after the collision to conduct their investigation and clear the area.

Investigators are still working to identify the cause of the crash.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Napa CHP at 707-699-6300.

