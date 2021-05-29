Subscribe

Man killed in ATV accident on rural Mendocino County property

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2021, 11:03AM
A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed Friday after it flipped over on a property north of Philo in Mendocino County, according to the CHP.

A 79-year-old Philo man was killed in the accident that occurred at 1:30 p.m. on a property along Plow Ridge Road, the patrol said. Authorities have not released his name.

The driver and his 63-year-old passenger were on a Honda ATV going up a steep hill when it began to flip over, the CHP said. The passenger escaped from the ATV before it overturned but the driver remained on the vehicle and was killed as it flipped over.

The CHP said drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident.

