Man killed in car crash on River Road identified as Santa Rosa resident

A man who died in a fatal crash Sunday afternoon off River Road was identified Tuesday as a Santa Rosa man, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said.

Shawn Hart, 49, was driving east on River Road in a Hyundai when he crossed over to the opposite lane, hit a mailbox and drove down an embankment on the north side of the road, the CHP said in a statement.

Hart, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle after the Hyundai struck a tree, the CHP said. The vehicle came to a stop nearby after crashing into another tree.

A property owner discovered the crash at about 4:24 p.m. Sunday after noticing damage to the mailbox. Officers suspect the crash, which killed Hart, happened several hours before the property owner’s call to police, the CHP said.

