Marin County man, 18, identifed as driver killed in Christmas Eve collision on Highway 121

The driver killed in a Christmas Eve head-on collision on Highway 121 has been identified as Selvin Joel Citalan Ixcot, 18, of San Rafael, according the the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Ixcot was heading south on the highway about 9 a.m. Thursday when he attempted to pass another car in an stretch with double yellow lines, the CHP said in a crash report.

Ixcot’s Mazda collided with a northbound Ford pickup driven by Steven Bishop, 52, of Santa Rosa. Bishop was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital with major injuries.

Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts, and alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor, CHP said. Highway 121 was closed for about two and a half hours Thursday morning.

