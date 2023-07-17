Man killed in Cloverdale ATV crash ID’d

The man killed this weekend after he and his uncle were thrown from an ATV in Cloverdale was identified Monday by authorities.

Jorge Figueroa, 40, of Cloverdale, and his 71-year-old family member were riding west on a gravel road toward River Road when the vehicle turned north from the road and into a wire fence and pole, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP investigators believe the ATV was traveling too fast as it approached a gate, which is why the vehicle veered left.

Figueroa was pronounced dead by emergency personnel at the crash site. His uncle suffered minor injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet, CHP said.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

