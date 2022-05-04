Driver killed in head-on Highway 1 crash near Bodega Bay identified

The driver killed in a Highway 1 crash near Bodega Bay late last month has been identified as a 46-year-old Forestville man.

Aden Joseph was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the crash site near Estero Lane on April 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened when a 16-year-old boy driving a Toyota Tacoma crossed over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the BMW 325XI Joseph was driving, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

The teenage driver was extricated from the Toyota. He had major injuries and was taken to a hospital, deRutte said.

Nobody else was inside either of the vehicles, according to the CHP.

Highway 1 was closed for about three hours following the crash, which was reported around 10:15 p.m., officials said.

Authorities on Wednesday had not completed an investigation into the crash, deRutte said. The teenage driver is not suspected of DUI, he noted.

