Man killed in Healdsburg shooting

A man was shot to death Monday night after a Fourth of July fireworks show in Healdsburg, police said.

The death, which appeared to be the result of a targeted attack, has prompted the Healdsburg Police Department’s first homicide investigation in more than three years, according to Chief Matt Jenkins.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, about a block away from where the majority of fireworks spectators were gathered at Fitch Mountain Elementary School and the Healdsburg High School parking lot, according to Jenkins.

The gunfire was reported to authorities at 11:17 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after the city-sponsored fireworks show ended, officials said.

The area was still jammed with spectators when police arrived, but it was unclear whether the people involved in the shooting were there for the show, Jenkins said.

Officers found the man unresponsive on a sidewalk and he was pronounced dead, officials said. Nobody else was hurt.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until relatives are notified of his death, according to Jenkins.

Investigators had not identified any suspects by Tuesday morning.

The motive behind the shooting was unclear, Jenkins said. Detectives were seeking witnesses to help piece together what happened. They did not know whether there was a fight or argument that preceded the gunfire.

It did not appear to be a random attack, Jenkins said.

There were “a lot of people moving around and traffic flowing out of the area and we had a single victim with rounds that were fired generally in one direction,” Jenkins said. “So as we look at the totality of the evidence, it doesn’t suggest that someone was just looking to commit an act of violence indiscriminately into a group of people.”

Police gathered bullets from the scene, but Jenkins declined to say the caliber of the gun used. He said releasing that information could compromise the investigation.

Police did not know how many bullets hit the man, but that would likely become clear following an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday, Jenkins said.

Police are asking anybody with information about the shooting to call Officer Jason Olvera at 707-431-3377.

The case is the Healdsburg Police Department’s third homicide investigation in the past decade. The most recent case began in March 2019, when 18-year-old Moses Torres was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 25-year-old brother at the teen’s apartment on Canyon Run.

Before that, police launched a homicide probe in 2016 following the death of 4-year-old Maria Jose Ordaz Chavarria. Her father, Gerardo Mendoza Ordaz, eventually pleaded guilty to drowning her in a pool at the Healdsburg Catholic Church.

