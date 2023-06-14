Man killed in Mendocino County fire ID’d

Authorities identified a Redwood Valley man who was found last week in a fire that destroyed a Mendocino County home.

Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department firefighters found Peter Sellmer, 62, in a bedroom of the house in the 8800 block of Colony Drive on June 6 as flames moved through the one-story residence.

Sellmer, who was identified by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division, was pronounced dead inside the home.

Fire officials had been dispatched about 3:35 p.m. to a report of the fire, which spread through half of the home before it was extinguished. The other half sustained smoke damage.

The house was determined to be uninhabitable, but its residents were able to occupy another building on the property.

Fire investigators are determining the cause and origin of the fire.

