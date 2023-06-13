Authorities identified a Lake County man Tuesday who died in a motorcycle crash that hospitalized another passenger Sunday in Napa County.

Ronnie Boyd Jr., 51, of Clearlake, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Butts Canyon Road, northeast of Calistoga, when for unknown reasons the motorcycle drifted east of the road just north of James Creek Road, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The motorcycle, which was also carrying Dena Boyd, 52, of Clearlake, went down a hill and overturned.

Dena and Ronnie Boyd were thrown from the vehicle.

CHP and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the solo-vehicle crash.

Dena Boyd suffered major injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial.

Ronnie Boyd Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

The Napa County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death.

