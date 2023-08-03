Authorities on Thursday identified the Sebastopol man who was killed Tuesday after a moving van crashed into the car he was driving and two others in Petaluma.

Anthony Scott, 63, was driving a blue Chevrolet Camaro west on State Route 116 just before 7 p.m. when an eastbound Freightliner box van drifted into the path of the Camaro and two other vehicles just east of Old Adobe Road.

The van sideswiped a westbound 2016 Lexus IS200, collided head on with the Camaro and then struck a 2018 Jeep Patriot.

Scott suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the site of the collision. The man was identified Thursday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

The Lexus and Jeep drivers suffered minor to moderate injuries and the latter was taken in an ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

The moving van driver was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, though it does not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Napa CHP at 707-699-6300.

