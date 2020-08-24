Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa Avenue crash identified

The motorcyclist who died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a car was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Friday as a Santa Rosa resident.

Cristian Valencia, 22, died at the scene of the crash on Santa Rosa Avenue a few blocks south of the Costco shopping center at about 3:30 p.m.

A woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. She was expected to survive, police said.

Investigators found Valencia was driving north on Santa Rosa Avenue when an SUV pulled out of a driveway and into the path of the motorcycle, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger in the car were not injured and cooperated with police. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected as factors in the crash, authorities said.

