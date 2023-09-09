On Saturday at 9:48 a.m. the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call about a resident being killed inside a home on the 3500 block of Sweetgum Street in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a white male suspect in his 40s in front of the residence. He was cooperative and surrendered immediately, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin.

Officers went inside the residence and found a deceased white male in his early 70s. The two men were the only parties involved, Mahurin said.

Police are not yet releasing the type of weapon, however Mahurin said it was not a firearm.

That address has not had a history of calls in at least the past 90 days, according to police.

The department’s violent crimes team is taking over the investigation to determine what happened and the motive.

This would be Santa Rosa’s eighth killing of the year, Mahurin said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.