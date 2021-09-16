Man killed in shooting near Covelo bar; suspects at large

A 26-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting near a Covelo bar, authorities said, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Buckhorn Bar at 76360 Covelo Road, said Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who are considered “armed and dangerous,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dino Michael Blackbear, one of two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Covelo bar on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects are Dino Michael Blackbear, a 34-year-old man, and Carina Amanda Carrillo, a 32-year-old woman, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were last seen on foot about an hour after the shooting in the area of Tabor Lane.

Carrillo was described as a 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds. Blackbear was described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He also goes by Lincoln. Both suspects have black hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Carina Amanda Carrillo, one of two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Covelo bar on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspects’ locations to call 707-463-4086. Anonymous tips can be left at 707-234-2100.

The suspects have a small-caliber gun. Anyone who sees them should not approach them and is urged to call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the incident and did not release the name of the man who was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.