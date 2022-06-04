Man killed in Silicon Valley hang gliding crash identified

Authorities have identified the man killed in a hang gliding crash on Memorial Day at a Milpitas park.

Fremont resident David Jacob, 58, was riding tandem with a woman when their craft went down about noon on the hillsides of Ed Levin County Park in Milpitas. The woman was airlifted to a local medical facility in critical condition, authorities said. An update on her condition was not available Friday.

Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was ruled as accidental and caused by blunt force injury.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Very high winds could have possibly contributed to the collision. The sheriff’s office is coordinating with the FAA on the investigation.