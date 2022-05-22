Man killed in southwest Santa Rosa shooting

A 28-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday after he parked the vehicle he was driving in a southwest Santa Rosa cul-de-sac and a shooter pulled up beside him in another vehicle, police said.

The gunfire on Kenton Court in the Roseland neighborhood was reported to police shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, suffering a gunshot wound in the side of his torso, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

Police and paramedics gave the man medical aid, including CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until relatives have been notified, Mahurin said.

Two of the man’s friends were in the vehicle when the shooting happened. They were not injured, Mahurin added.

Investigators believe the man had just parked in front of a residence in the 2300 block of Kenton when the other vehicle pulled up.

Police are working to determine how many people were in the other vehicle and who they are, Mahurin said, noting details about the shooter’s physical appearance are minimal.

“We have no description yet of any suspects or the suspect’s vehicle,“ he said.

Investigators believe the shooter and the man who was killed did not know each other, according to Mahurin. It was unclear whether the attack was random, he said.

Police, on Sunday, are searching for additional witnesses, as well as surveillance footage of the incident.

SRPD Investigating 6th Homicide of 2022



Detectives want to “trace back where the victim was that evening,” Mahurin said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call them at 707-543-3590.

Sonoma County Alliance Community Safety Reward Fund is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting was Santa Rosa’s sixth homicide this year and the fifth involving a gun.

The most recent was May 5, when a 23-year-old man and a teenage girl were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their apartment in what police called an apparent murder-suicide.

Before that, police investigated a fatal stabbing on April 25 at a home on West Creek Lane. The other homicides were shootings, including one at Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park on April 2, another outside a downtown bar on March 18 and another outside a food truck in the Roseland neighborhood on Jan. 15.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.