Man kills 2, then himself, at Las Vegas law office

A man fatally shot two people at a Las Vegas law office Monday morning during a deposition in a child custody case, then killed himself, the police said.

Officers responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 a.m. inside the Prince Law Group, located on the fifth floor of an office building in the city's Summerlin community, Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference Monday evening.

Just a few minutes into the proceedings in the deposition, the shooter "stood up and began opening fire" at the victims, who were across the table from him, Johansson said. The police believe the assailant then fatally shot himself.

The lieutenant did not name the shooter or the victims or say what connection they may have had.

"It appears our two victims were the very specific targets," he added, noting that the shooter had "shooed" another person in the room away. "We believe we have a good idea of what the motive is right now," he said, but he did not offer further details.

At an earlier news conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not say whether the victims worked at the law firm. The Prince Law Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

Footage from the local ABC station showed employees who were inside the six-story office building lingering across the street as officers investigated.

The sheriff said that hundreds of people had been evacuated.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.