Man missing from SR home since Friday

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 20, 2021, 7:17PM

The Santa Rosa Police Department is looking for help locating Brenden “Hutch” Hutchison, a missing 77-year-old man with dementia.

Hutchison is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red 49ers hat, a blue sweater with designs and blue jeans.

He has been missing since Friday at 2:30 p.m., when he was last seen by a meal delivery person at his home near downtown Santa Rosa.

Hutchison doesn’t drive and often walks, often in Annadel Park. Police are now searching for him.

Call 707-528-5222 if you see him.

