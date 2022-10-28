A Rohnert Park man pleaded no contest last week to charges related to a 2019 gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa that injured four people, including an 11-year-old boy.

Edward Beltran, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident but charged as an adult, entered his please Oct. 20 to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15.

The shooting occurred June 5, 2019, at a busy Jacobs Park off West Ninth Street after occupants of an SUV got into an argument with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near the park, Santa Rosa police said at the time.

One of them asked the man if he “gang banged” and he said, “no,” police said. That’s when Beltran got out of the vehicle, continued to argue and opened fire.

Bullets struck three bystanders, including a youth soccer coach, a 20-year-old man who had just arrived to play a game and an 11-year-old soccer player, officials said at the time.

All victims survived.

Beltran was arrested two days later in Mendocino County. Also arrested were his brother, Michael Beltran, and Lukas Cortina, both of Santa Rosa.

In February 2021, Michael Beltran was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to assault with a semiautomatic gun.

In July 2019, Cortina was convicted of being an accessory.

