A man rescued Sunday night by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office officials as he was clinging to a cliff in Golden Gate National Recreation Area has spoken about his ordeal and thanked the crew that saved him.

In a “Good Morning America” segment, Cody Cretini, 22, told ABC News on Wednesday that he was walking with his girlfriend near Battery Alexander trail in the Marin Headlands when he climbed the cliff adjacent to the trail as a shortcut. He became stuck on the cliff for close to an hour about 50 feet up after rocks around him began to crumble.

“My muscles were tired. I was cramping,” Cretini told ABC News. “I knew if I’d fallen, that it wasn’t going to be good.”

About 7:40 p.m., the Southern Marin Fire District requested the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1 to help find and rescue Cretini.

The Henry-1 crew used thermal imaging and spotted Cretini gripping the cliff. Upon locating him, tactical flight officer Larry Matelli was lowered to Cretini, as seen in a video the Sheriff’s Office posted Monday on Instagram.

“Hey, don’t let go, man,” Matelli can be heard saying to Cretini in the video. “Don’t let go, OK?”

Matelli and Henry-1 pilot Nigel Cooper also spoke to ABC News, describing the “technical nature“ of the rescue.

“The victim was ‘Spider-Man’d’ onto the cliff,” Cooper said.

“My fear is he was going to let go,” Matelli said. “I realized as soon as he did, he was going to start sliding.”

Cretini told ABC News that when the helicopter arrived, he was afraid that the wind from the chopper would push him off the cliff, but he also knew he only had to hold on for a little while longer.

Matelli was able to secure a rescue device around Cretini and the two were lifted off the cliff before landing safely.

After getting back on solid ground, Cretini only had minor scrapes and bruises, ABC News reported.

Cretini shared his gratitude to the crew of Henry-1 with ABC News.

"The helicopter and the person who grabbed me and saved me, don't know where I'd be without them,“ he said.