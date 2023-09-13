A woman was arrested Tuesday night after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend at her American Canyon home, police said.

The boyfriend, a 30-year-old man, ran to a Safeway near the home in the 200 block of Knightsbridge Way after he said he had been stabbed by the woman, the American Canyon Police Department said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.25621217301635&lat=38.163001409994514&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Police responded about 11:30 a.m. to the grocery store and found the man on the ground with a stab wound to his lower torso.

The man was to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities went to the girlfriend’s residence and found she was not there.

During the two hours law enforcement officials were surrounding and getting into the home, residents were asked to shelter in place.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Genea Pereira, was arrested about 6 p.m. at the Napa County Sheriff’s Office at 1535 Airport Blvd. in Napa.

How Pereira got to the location and why will not be released by the American Canyon Police Department as it is a part of the ongoing investigation, Lt. Nicol Dudley said.

Pereira was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

She is being held in the Napa County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.