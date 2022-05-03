Subscribe

Man scales Salesforce Tower in San Francisco before being detained at top

MADDIE CAPRON
SACRAMENTO BEE
May 3, 2022, 3:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A man climbed to the top of the 60-floor Salesforce Tower building in San Francisco before he was detained by police on Tuesday, police said.

City officials said the man was in San Francisco police custody following the climb. The building is 1,070 feet tall, according to ABC 7.

The man had been posting to Instagram during his climb, the news outlet reported.

He told his followers he was climbing the building in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft on a decision on Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case, ABC 7 reported.

When he reached the top of the skyscraper, he was detained by authorities, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police said a concerned citizen flagged officers down at about 9:20 a.m. after spotting someone climbing the building, the news outlet reported. The climber reached the top at 10:45 a.m.

“This person is placing firefighters’ lives and the public’s safety at risk,” police said on Twitter. “AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette