Man scales Salesforce Tower in San Francisco before being detained at top

A man climbed to the top of the 60-floor Salesforce Tower building in San Francisco before he was detained by police on Tuesday, police said.

City officials said the man was in San Francisco police custody following the climb. The building is 1,070 feet tall, according to ABC 7.

San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

The man had been posting to Instagram during his climb, the news outlet reported.

He told his followers he was climbing the building in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft on a decision on Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case, ABC 7 reported.

When he reached the top of the skyscraper, he was detained by authorities, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police said a concerned citizen flagged officers down at about 9:20 a.m. after spotting someone climbing the building, the news outlet reported. The climber reached the top at 10:45 a.m.

“This person is placing firefighters’ lives and the public’s safety at risk,” police said on Twitter. “AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”