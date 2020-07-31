Man sentenced to prison after break-in attempt, car chase

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Wednesday in connection with his arrest last fall, in which he tried to break into the home of a friend’s romantic rival before leading officers on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Sean Ryan McCarthy, 37, entered the victim’s yard with his acquaintance in the early hours of Sept. 11. Both threw objects at windows and yelled at the victim to come outside, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

After several minutes, McCarthy popped the victim’s tires with a knife and sped off in a car as Santa Rosa officers began to arrive, the statement said.

McCarthy, who reached speeds of about 85 mph to 95 mph in a subsequent chase, eventually lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. He ran from officers but was stopped by a K9 unit. Two passengers in his car were also detained, Santa Rosa police said at the time.

Officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol in a dash console next to the vehicle’s steering wheel and a knife in McCarthy’s pocket, the news release said.

McCarthy pleaded no contest in January to felony evading, prowling, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, among other charges, according to prosecutors.

During his sentencing on Wednesday, McCarthy asked that a prior strike, or violent felony conviction, be dismissed and that he receive probation instead of time in custody, though his request was denied, the District Attorney’s Office said.

A second man arrested with McCarthy, Humberto Ibarra Sanchez, was charged with misdemeanor loitering on private property on Sept. 19, according to court records.

