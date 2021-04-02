Man sentenced to prison for assaults on girlfriends

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to nearly eight years in state prison for hitting and threatening to kill a girlfriend and physically assaulting a second partner several times while she was pregnant with their child.

Ethan Dean Holbrook, 28, received the seven year and eight month sentence on March 25 after entering no contest pleas for charges related to domestic battery using a deadly weapon, criminal threats and possession of a concealed weapon, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The charges stem from three incidents, the first of which took place on June 13 in which Holbrook was accused of telling his girlfriend “Today’s the day I kill you!” before striking her in the face. Holbrook’s girlfriend told police he had physically abused her before.

The second incident happened on Dec. 15 when Holbrook became upset with another woman, who was pregnant with their child, and began hitting her several times. He then repeatedly stabbed her in the leg with a pocket knife, prosecutors said.

Two months later, Holbrook again became angry and hit the same woman before choking her and threatening to hurt her if she called police, the news release said. He grabbed the woman by the hair and tried to pull her into the car when she tried to run away.

Police had contacted him back in May 2020, when they found him carrying concealed weapons, prosecutors said.

