Man sentenced to six years in prison for molesting girl

A judge sentenced a 23-year-old man Tuesday to six years in prison after he pleaded no contest to molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Moises Flores sought probation, as did the probation department in its sentencing recommendation to Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly Averill.

Flores was the boyfriend of the girl’s older sister, according to a prepared statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He lived in the home with the victim and her family and was a trusted member of the household, the statement said. Investigators said he went into the victim’s room at night and touched and kissed her.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim’s father said Flores made the victim feel unsafe in her own home.

Averill told Flores she wasn’t convinced he had acknowledged the severity of his actions and the effect on the girl. He will be required to register as a sex offender after prison.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said the sentence was fitting.

“A prison sentence was appropriate given the defendant’s violation of a position of trust and minimization of the damage and terrible harm he has caused to this child and her family,” Ravitch said. “Hopefully this sentence will help the victim move forward in dealing with the trauma of the assault.”

