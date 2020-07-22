Subscribe

Man sentenced to six years in prison for molesting girl

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2020, 4:55PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A judge sentenced a 23-year-old man Tuesday to six years in prison after he pleaded no contest to molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Moises Flores sought probation, as did the probation department in its sentencing recommendation to Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly Averill.

Flores was the boyfriend of the girl’s older sister, according to a prepared statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He lived in the home with the victim and her family and was a trusted member of the household, the statement said. Investigators said he went into the victim’s room at night and touched and kissed her.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim’s father said Flores made the victim feel unsafe in her own home.

Averill told Flores she wasn’t convinced he had acknowledged the severity of his actions and the effect on the girl. He will be required to register as a sex offender after prison.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said the sentence was fitting.

“A prison sentence was appropriate given the defendant’s violation of a position of trust and minimization of the damage and terrible harm he has caused to this child and her family,” Ravitch said. “Hopefully this sentence will help the victim move forward in dealing with the trauma of the assault.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine