Man seriously injured in head-on crash is Healdsburg grape grower

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 2, 2021, 8:27PM
Randy Peters, a well-known grape grower from Healdsburg, was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday on Highway 12 west of Santa Rosa, his wife, Robin, confirmed Saturday.

Peters, 67, is in the intensive care unit at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, his wife said. His injuries include fractured ribs on his left side.

The owner of the Peters Family Winery was driving a Chevrolet flatbed truck Wednesday when the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup, Horacio Vigil, 42, of Santa Rosa, drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into his vehicle, the CHP said. Vigil died in the crash.

Investigators ruled out Peters as the cause of the collision, CHP spokesperson David DeRutte said.

“I just talked to him,” Robin Peters said of her husband. “He’s in the ICU. He’s having trouble breathing a little bit. They’ll probably keep him in there for a while; it depends on how he progresses.”

Peters is a partner with winemaker Erik Miller in Kokomo Winery. He also sells pinot noir and chardonnay grapes to several wineries including Papapietro Perry and Anthill Farms, according to Linda Murphy, a Sonoma County-based wine, food and travel writer. All three wineries are in the Healdsburg-Dry Creek Valley area.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

