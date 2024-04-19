Man sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

A man set himself on fire Friday outside the courthouse in New York where former President Trump is on trial, after passing out conspiratorial pamphlets outside the courthouse.

The shocking and gruesome incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Eastern time in Collect Pond Park, across from the downtown Manhattan courthouse where protesters, Trump supporters and media have been stationed for days because of the historic trial.

New York Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the man walked into the center of the park, pulled pamphlets out of a book bag, threw them into the air and then doused himself with some sort of liquid.

"He lights himself on fire," Maddrey said during a news conference.

Officials identified the man as Maxwell Azzarello, who police say arrived in New York earlier this week.

During the self-immolation, CNN showed video for a few seconds as flames engulfed the man's body. Bystanders could be seen running away as dark smoke began to rise.

The flames continued to burn for a few minutes before a New York police officer was seen running toward the fire with an extinguisher to douse the flames. Four officers suffered minor injuries putting out the fire.

The Associated Press reported some people tried to bat the flames away.

Azzarello was rushed away by paramedics on a stretcher.

New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Azzarello was intubated and in critical condition in a hospital.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump's hush money case just minutes before the incident, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.