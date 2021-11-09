Man severely injured in crash that briefly shut Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

Paramedics rushed a man with major injuries to a hospital on Monday night after a crash in Santa Rosa that closed northbound Highway 101 for about 15 minutes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened as rain fell shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 101 just south of Highway 12.

A Tesla driven by a Santa Rosa woman spun out, swung around and stopped facing the wrong direction, partially in the center median and partially blocking the left lane, said Officer David deRutte.

The woman got out of the car and stood in the center median, away from her car, as she awaited help, he said.

Moments later, a Santa Rosa man driving a Saturn crashed into the front of the Tesla and his car lurched to the right, colliding with a Pontiac, deRutte said.

Firefighters extricated the man from the Saturn and he was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to deRutte. His condition was unknown on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Pontiac, also a Santa Rosa man, and the woman driving the Tesla were not injured, deRutte said.

None of the drivers are suspected of intoxicated driving, he said.

