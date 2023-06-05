Man shot by Modesto police officer after traffic stop opened fire during pursuit

A man who fired at an officer Saturday night after a traffic stop in southeast Modesto was shot in return, the Police Department reported Sunday.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening, and the man was cleared from a hospital and is in custody, Lt. Martha Delgado said Sunday morning. The officer, whose name has not been released, was uninjured.

The incident occurred a little after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Phoenix Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard, west of El Vista Avenue, according to a news release by Lt. Kalani Souza.

The man shot — 29-year-old Gordon Massey of Modesto — was riding a bicycle when stopped by the officer.

When he fled on the bicycle after the stop, the officer pursued, the news release says. Massey fired several rounds at the officer during the chase, MPD says. The officer returned fire, striking Massey at least one time, the release says.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital. After receiving treatment, Massey was booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, several weapons-related charges and several outstanding warrants. He remained in custody Sunday, with bail set at more than $1 million.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The MPD Violent Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs Unit, as well as the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, are conducting separate investigations into this officer-involved shooting, per protocol.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard with any such investigation.

No information was released on the alleged violation that resulted in the stop.