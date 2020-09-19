Man shot dead, body found near downtown Santa Rosa

A man was pronounced dead early Friday after a security guard found him with a gunshot wound behind a business on Santa Rosa’s College Avenue with a gunshot wound. Police said it was the second shooting of a homeless person near Santa Rosa’s downtown core in the span of a week.

The man, who was 29 years old but otherwise not identified, was reported to the Santa Rosa Police Department at about 12:22 a.m. at College Avenue near Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Ryan Corcoran said. Corcoran said the man was homeless.

Medical staff arrived and declared the man dead, prompting Santa Rosa officers to start a homicide investigation.

Corcoran declined to share details about what investigators suspected led up to the shooting, why the victim was in the area or how many times and what part of his body had been shot.

No one had been arrested by Friday afternoon, he said.

“We’re still working on a timeline, but we did not have a report of gunshots,” Corcoran said.

Santa Rosa investigators were still trying to determine whether Friday’s shooting could be linked to a shooting reported to the agency on Sept. 11 near the Prince Memorial Greenway near downtown Santa Rosa, Corcoran said.

That incident was reported to officers at about 6:15 p.m. near Laurel and Orange streets and involved a 52-year-old homeless man who was found in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

A silver four-door car was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting, though police later said they could not confirm whether the car was involved in the shooting.

The victim in that incident was still alive as of Wednesday morning, a relative said.

No arrests in that case had been made as of Friday afternoon, Corcoran said.

There was nothing to suggest either of the shootings involving the homeless men were linked to a third shooting that killed a Santa Rosa man and injured his friend Monday night, Corcoran said.

Investigators found Santa Rosa resident Jose Becerra, 24, was being driven by a friend on Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and West College Avenue when a hail of bullets from a nearby vehicle struck them. The car fled before officers could arrive at the scene.

No arrests in that case had been announced by investigators as of Friday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.