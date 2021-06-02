Man shot, injured in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the southwest section of the city that has sent one man to the hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin, who added that the victim was able to drive himself to a nearby fire station after being shot.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Burbank and Sunset avenues The victim, whose age and name were not immediately available, was rushed to an area hospital.

Mahurin said the shooter or shooters left the scene in at least one vehicle. Police are continuing to search for them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

