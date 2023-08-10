Man shot, killed after entering neighbor’s property in Mendocino County

A Redwood Valley man died Wednesday night after he was shot by his neighbor, who then reported the shooting to law enforcement, authorities said.

The shooter, Clinton Maxwell, 46, called 911 about 7:50 p.m. and told the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher that he had shot his neighbor.

Maxwell said he found the man trespassing on his property in the 2900 block of Richards Road in Redwood Valley, Lt. Quincy Cromer said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies responded and detained Maxwell without incident. They then located an unresponsive man on a dirt road in a remote portion of Maxwell’s property.

Emergency medical personnel and deputies performed life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful.

Timothy Abshire, 46, was pronounced dead at the property.

Maxwell was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of murder. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4411.

