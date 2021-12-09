Subscribe

Man shot, killed by officers after firing gun outside Stockton police HQ

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 9, 2021, 8:14AM

STOCKTON — Officers shot and killed a man Wednesday evening after he fired a gun outside the Stockton Police Department headquarters, authorities said.

The man came to the front parking lot of the Police Department on Market Street and began firing a gun, the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Several officers shot the man and he died at the scene, police said.

No officers were hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man was aiming at police when he fired.

Police didn't immediately identify the man or release other details of the shooting.

