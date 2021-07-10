Man shot to death in Clearlake Oaks identified

A man who was shot and killed at a Clearlake Oaks home on Wednesday was identified Friday by Lake County sheriff’s officials as a 56-year-old from Rohnert Park.

Deputies found the man, Charles Vernon McClelland, at a home on Island Circle Wednesday morning after a woman told authorities she killed him when he tried to sexually assault her, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home the man was nearly dead with gunshot wounds that coincided with the woman’s report, the release said.

The woman said McClelland, with whom she had been in an on-and-off relationship for about five years, sexually assaulted her Wednesday morning. After she was able to access a handgun, McClelland tried to assault her and she shot him multiple times, according to the release.

McClelland’s autopsy on Thursday confirmed he died from gunshot wounds, the release said.

The woman has not been identified and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was still investigating.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.