Man shows up to a family gathering with a gunshot wound. Fresno police investigate

A man arrived at a family gathering Sunday night with a gunshot wound, leaving Fresno Police detectives with a mystery to solve.

Police Lt. Zeb Price said officers responded at 8 p.m. to a home in the area of East Norwich Avenue and North Angus Street, near Gettysburg Avenue, for a call of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Price said it’s unknown where the shooting happened and detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Price added that no one at the home heard gunshots, and said police received a phone call of a disturbance and a victim of a shooting. Price said the man lives in the area and went to the home for a family gathering.

“The shooting may have happened there, we just haven’t found anything to say that it has at this moment,” he said late Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

