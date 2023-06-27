A suspect stabbed an unidentified man three times at 7:26 p.m. in Boyes Hot Springs on Monday, and evaded arrest after he fled the scene, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were talking in the area of Berhard Avenue and Highway 12 when, for unknown reasons, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and walked away, according to a Sheriff’s press release.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-foot-9 in height and 140-155 pounds. He has short black hair, a large bushy beard with a mustache, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms below the elbows, according to the law enforcement.

We’re asking for the public’s help identifying this man. He is suspected of stabbing a man in Boyes Hot Springs last night. If you see him or know who he is, call 911. Details: https://t.co/rLwFb6wdDg pic.twitter.com/Jf0N5fsYdy — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) June 27, 2023

Medics treated the victim at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a hospital. The victim said he did not know the suspect, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motive behind the assault and no arrests have been made, Wood said.

It marks the second stabbing in the area this week. On June 21, a man was bound and stabbed while his El Verano home was ransacked following a home invasion. Police broke down the door to rescue the victim, and are still looking for suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about both violent crimes, which can be reported to 911.

