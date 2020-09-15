Man stabbed in Santa Rosa after fight with neighbor, police say

Santa Rosa police on Monday arrested a man suspected of stabbing his neighbor Friday morning after a dispute earlier in the day.

Nashawn Richard Lewis, 44, of Santa Rosa was booked on one count of attempted murder, Sonoma County Jail booking records show. He was being held on $1 million bail.

Lewis was due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Rosa police said they responded to a report of a stabbing victim who’d driven himself to a local hospital around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

They learned that the stabbing victim, a 24-year-old Santa Rosa man, was involved in an altercation with his neighbor in the 1000 block of South A Street earlier in the day. The two neighbors had exchanged words and there may have been a minor physical altercation, police said.

Several hours later, the victim said he was walking to his car when Lewis attacked him.

The man, whose name was withheld by police, was stabbed several times before he was able to get to his vehicle and drive away, police said.

On Monday, detectives served a search warrant at Lewis’ residence. They did not say what, if anything, they recovered inside.

Monday night, police said Lewis came into the front lobby of the police department and was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone who witnessed the earlier fight or the stabbing is encouraged to call 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.