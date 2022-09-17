Man stabbed in Sebastopol, 14-year-old suspect arrested

A 31-year-old man was found lying in the street with stab wounds in Sebastopol on Friday night.

The stabbing suspect, a 14-year-old male, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to juvenile hall, according to Sebastopol Police Sgt. Cameron Fenske.

Police responded to Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue after several people called 911 about 10:27 p.m. to report the stabbing.

Officers found the man with stab wounds to his upper body that were not life threatening and took him to a hospital, Fenske said.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect because of his age. No details were initially given on the circumstances of the attack or suspected motive.

They and asked that anyone with information call Sebastopol police at 707-829-4400.

